Smoke from a controlled burn at Fort Hood could bee seen throughout Killeen on Tuesday, and more smoke is expected to rise from Army training areas today.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in conjunction with the Fort Hood’s Directorate of Public Works are conducting “prescribed burn operations” in post live fire areas 89, 90 and 91.
The burns started Tuesday and will continue today.
“These live fire training areas are in the middle of the Installation between West and South Range Roads,” according to an email from Virginia Sanders, a supervisor with Directorate of Public Works. “Forecast winds are generally out of the southwest blowing to the northeast.”
Sanders said ignition operations will begin after 11 a.m.
