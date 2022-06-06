The Women’s Army Corps Veterans Association (WACVA) Genevieve Chapter 94 will host the Texas Women Veterans 5K Walk/Run Commemorative event Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lion’s Club Park, 1704 Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen.
June 12 is the anniversary of the day the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman in 1948, allowing women to serve in the regular and Reserve components of all militaries. In 2017, Congress established June 12 as the national day of that groundbreaking action when women were acknowledged as essential to the war efforts and could serve in the regular armed forces. Also in 2017, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill designating June 12 as Texas Women Veterans Day.
The Genevieve Chapter in Killeen is the only federally chartered WACVA chapter in Texas. This event is open to the public.
