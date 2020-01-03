WoVeN

Leaders meet at the Cohen Military Family Clinic. From left to right: Dr. Cheryl Paulhus, Clinic Director, Lila Holley, Camouflage Sisters and my Co peer leader for woven, Ana Moseley, lead Clinic, Ali Ouali, Killeen Woven peer leader, Brandy Davidson, Round Rock Woven peer leader, Amanda Tindell, outreach director

The Women Veterans Network for Killeen and surrounding areas is hosting a Meet and Greet from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 4 at the Stephen A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Building A, Suite 100, Killeen.

