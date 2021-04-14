At least 35 wounded veterans and first responders arrived on bicycle in Killeen as part of the annual Project Hero Texas Challenge on Wednesday.
“Today was a great ride,” Peter Bylsma, the director of marketing for Project Hero, said following the bicycle ride from Georgetown to Killeen. It marked one stage of the more than 300-mile journey the veterans are on from Austin to Arlington,
He said the event is “helping our wounded veterans and first responders achieve hope, recovery and resilience in their daily lives through the Project Hero Program.”
Bylsma said the creation of the community-based rides establishes groups of riders who have a lot in common and can relate to each other in ways that other individuals cannot because of their military background and experiences.
“When they get together the way we ride in tandem, that is in two lines, there is a lot of communication, the walls break down, everyone is feeling good, and we get the great hospitality of Texas,” Bylsma said. “So, by the end of the day, people are feeling great, which has been shown to reduce pharmaceutical use by approximately 60%, their lives improve, and we get this great Project Hero family,” Bylsma said.
Six-year Marine Corps veteran Patrick Kelly from Las Vegas was participating in his second annual Texas Challenge ride. Kelly, who is confined to a wheelchair following injuries he received while on active duty, has a specially adapted recumbent bike to accommodate his injuries.
The 2019 Texas Challenge was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kelly said he was excited about being able to return to Texas for the first time since that challenge.
“It was great, I got to stay out front and lead everybody, and I felt strong,” Kelly said. “There’s nothing like camaraderie and being around people who actually understand you. People might think they understand you, but they really don’t understand us.”
Kelly said he was reluctant about participating in this year’s event, but that the brotherhood, motivation and people trying to help encouraged him to make the trip.
“When you’ve been locked down for a year you start going a little crazy and you don’t want to leave the house because it feels comfortable,” Kelly said. “But when you get out and people are trying to help you, how can you not put the effort in? You just have to.”
Participants in the Project Hero Texas Challenge begin in Austin and make the nearly 300-mile trek to Fort Worth/Arlington, with stopovers in Georgetown, Killeen, Waco and Cleburne. In addition to Killeen, the riders will also visit III Corps and Fort Hood on Thursday morning.
