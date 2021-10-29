Dates have been set for wreath laying events as the holiday season approaches.
Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will prepare for wreath laying Nov. 20 as part of their “Wreaths for Vets” annual campaign.
Preparations will take place at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 South W.S. Young Drive, at 10 a.m. and is open to whoever would like to volunteer. The wreaths have to be removed from storage, fluffed and prepared before being placed at the veterans cemetery in Killeen.
A wreath laying ceremony will follow on Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 South Highway 195.
The goal of the project is to ensure every grave has a wreath. Families will lay wreaths first on the graves of their loved ones. Volunteers will then lay wreaths on remaining graves, according to a news release from the organization.
Wreath retrieval will be held Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. at the cemetery.
The group is also looking to purchase an additional trailer for the storage of the wreaths. They are asking for donations, which can be made at wreathsforvets.org.
For more information, you can also visit wreaths for vets.org/FBwreathsforvets.
