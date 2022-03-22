HARKER HEIGHTS — The Armed Services YMCA Killeen and the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Texas will hold a food distribution event from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday for active-duty and veteran families.
It is estimated that 25% of active-duty military families and 10% of veteran families experience food insecurity. The Armed Services YMCA Food Pantry is a new effort to combat the issue in the community it serves.
All active duty or veterans who need help with groceries are invited to stop by the Wellness Center located at 110 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights for a bag of non-perishable food. The event both days is first come, first served, although a spot can be secured either day at qrco.de/asymca-food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.