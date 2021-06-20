MSG (U.S. Army Retired) William C. Lepisto
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather MSG William “Bill” Carl Lepisto passed away on May 11, 2021 at the age of 76. He was very loving and devoted to us and has always been our hero even in the last waking hours of his life showing courage, strength, and dignity.
Bill is survived by his wife of over 50 years Hoi; three children: Hong/Rose “nickname Bullwinkle”and husband Rick, Ha, and Yvonne “nickname Naggady Ann;” four grandchildren: Joey, Thiana “nickname Little Nag,” Jaden “nickname Mini Nag,” and Zoey “nickname Baby Nag;” four great-grandchildren: Jayden, Myla, Coby and a bun in the oven; sister Carlyn; brother-in-laws Jim and Doug; one nephew Scott; four nieces: Elaine, Charlotte, Cheryl, and Nikki; and great nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Dorothy, sister Audrey, and nephew John.
Bill was born to Carl and Dorothy Lepisto on July 29, 1944 in Painesville, Ohio. He graduated from Harding High School in Fairport Harbor, Ohio in 1962. A few years later, Bill was drafted into the U.S. Army and served five tours as a Chemical Equipment Repairman in Vietnam where he met his beautiful wife Hoi. After Vietnam, he served as a Chemical Operations Specialist, an Instructor, and an Infantryman during his military career. His mainland tours were Homestead Air Force Base, Florida; Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Huachuca, Arizona; and Fort Hood, Texas and overseas tours were Greece, Johnston Island, and Korea. Bill was a member of the U.S. Army Chemical Corps Regimental Association and participated in several Mule Mountain Marathon Relays at Fort Huachuca, Arizona in support of the Army Emergency Relief Fund. He provided a solution to a safer, easier, faster, and more convenient hook-up on an apparatus which was adopted in an Army publication. After 26 1/2 years, he retired from the U.S. Army and settled in Copperas Cove, Texas. There he attended college becoming a member of Phi Theta Kappa, worked as a contractor and a Department of Army Civilian in Fort Hood, Texas, and then fully retired in 2011. Throughout his career, he received several awards and recognitions for his hard work, dedication, and professionalism: Meritorious Service Medal; Army Commendation Medal; Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal; NCO Professional Development Ribbon; Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Marksman Badge Rifle; Meritorious Unit Commendation; Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation Badge; National Defense Service Medal; Certificate of Appreciation for outstanding support provided to the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; a plaque recognizing his hard work and dedication as Property Management Specialist working with the 2nd BDE 1 CAV & Soldiers and Staff; Achievement of Medal for Civilian Service Award; and The Military Parent Medal for his duty, honor, integrity, and devotion.
Bill had a wonderful, witty sense of humor where he should have been a comedian. He loved sharing stories of his life and life in general and would add a spark of sarcasm in every story that would have you laughing. If you were having a bad day, he would say something to make you smile or laugh so you would forget about your troubles. On top of Bill’s sense of humor, he gave nicknames to his daughters, granddaughters, and pets due to their personalities or how they looked, and often called them by those names rather than their birthright names. To name off a few of his pets who have passed away, his dog Shadow nicknamed “Bo or Bonehead” because of his perfectly hard head and Salina nicknamed “Beady Eyed Rat” for her nature of staring down someone eating food and waiting for it to drop or to be given it.
Aside from his humor, Bill was a loving, devoted, encouraging, selfless human being. He put everyone’s needs before taking care of his own. He always put family first above everything and made it important to be a part of all his family’s events. Bill never liked seeing anyone suffer or struggle, so he would help without being asked to lighten the person’s load. He never complained, never expected anything in return, and never flaunted what he did. As long as he was breathing on Earth, he always did things on his own terms and never allowed anyone to deter him from doing the right thing. His empathetic nature extended to preventing animals being euthanized by taking in unwanted dogs or cats from people knocking on his door or strays he found while going on walks. His selfless nature was never forgotten for those he helped along the way to include the pets who lay in his bedroom or outside the bedroom door waiting for him to come home. Unlike the Grinch whose heart was 2 sizes too small, Bill’s heart was a gazillion sizes ginormous because he made room for everyone and everything in it.
For 76 years, this world was blessed to have this angel and now Heaven is blessed to have this angel for eternity.
Services are in the works to be scheduled in Ohio at a future date. For more information, please email his daughter Naggady Ann (Yvonne) at naggadyann@gmail.com
YVONNE LEPISTO
2720 SIERRA BERMEJA DR.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ 85650
520-234-6789
$704
MC 5424 1812 5557 2179 x0425 #395
Yvonne Lepisto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.