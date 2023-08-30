Multiple commercial construction sites can be found across Killeen. One of those is the site for the new five-story Hyundai dealership and parking garage.
The Hyundai facility is being built on the spot where Texas Land & Cattle, a steak restaurant, used to be at 3221 E. Central Texas Expressway.
The owner, Keating Auto Group, decided to tear down the closed restaurant and create more space for selling cars, which is allowing the company to build the towering car dealership overlooking Interstate 14. Estimated to be close to 300,000 square feet, it may be the biggest car dealership building in Killeen once complete.
“Hyundai has been the number one selling New Vehicle brand in Killeen for a while,” owner Ben Keating said. “We have definitely outgrown the facility that exists now.”
The building will have glass display areas on the top stories that will show cars for sale and the first floor will be a service department.
“We are very excited for Hyundai to have their own dedicated service department, customer areas, parking lot, and display areas. However parking space is very tight for us, and so we made the decision to build a parking garage.
It is definitely more expensive than regular, flat, outdoor parking, but it will provide many benefits and allow us to have a larger inventory of new and used vehicles.”
The facilities’ completion dates have been pushed back a second time due to supply chain issues, according to Keating Auto Group General Counsel Christopher Wall.
“Construction is going well and progressing daily. Dirt work has been the focus but once the pre-cast panels arrive (anticipated in mid-October) the parking garage and building will quickly began to take shape,” Wall said.
The new expected completion date is June 2024.
Other projects
Another multi-level project under construction in Killeen is a three-story storage facility.
A large mini-storage project is being constructed near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Elms Road, according to Scott Connell, president and CEO of Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
It is going up near Starlite Station, a large nightclub at the same intersection.
Connell said he did not have many details on the construction project, but his office verified it was a storage unit by checking with the city’s permit office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.