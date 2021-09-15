Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights has named Mandy Shaiffer as the hospital’s chief nursing officer, effective Sept. 27.
“Mandy is an accomplished clinical leader with many years of experience, and I am excited to welcome her to our team,” said Seton CEO Patrick Swindle, in a news release. “As CNO, Mandy will focus on maintaining the clinical processes of quality health care as well as building strong bonds with patients, caregivers and our community.”
Shaiffer’s professional successes include improvements in quality and clinical operations in acute health care settings.
Most recently, Shaiffer served as chief nursing officer of Mt. San Rafael Hospital in Trinidad, Colorado.
As a result of her leadership, the hospital’s star rating improved from three stars to five stars. Prior to joining Mt. San Rafael Hospital in 2015, she was chief nursing officer of Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas, Arkansas, and served in various other clinical positions at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Shaiffer will replace the Calee Travis, Seton’s former chief nursing officer who retired on Sept. 10.
For up-to-date information about health care at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, please visit SetonHarkerHeights.net.
