With just over a month to go before the new year, it appears that the city of Killeen will finish with fewer homicides than it did a year ago.
As of Thursday, there have been 17 criminal homicides in Killeen, compared to 26 criminal homicides in 2020 (there were 31 total, with five being deemed justified). In 2019, the city had 16 criminal homicides. In 2018, there were seven, and in 2017, there were 18.
The Killeen Police Department could also end the year with a lower clearance rate on its criminal homicides this year than the past few years.
A clearance rate includes cases the department passes off to the district attorney for prosecution, or are cleared by “extraordinary means,” such as the death of the primary suspect, according to the FBI.
This year, of the 17 criminal homicides, police have made an arrest in four of them, as of Thursday. With two apparent homicide-suicide cases, that would bring the total to six clearances, or around 35.3%.
Killeen Police Department’s Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart said via email Wednesday that all other homicides are actively being investigated.
Comparatively in 2020, the department made 12 arrests in the 22 homicide incidents, producing a clearance rate of 54.5%.
Low clearance rates have been a concern within the department since 2018 when the U.S. Department of Justice presented the department with data from a study that looked at Killeen’s population from 1930 and its number of violent crimes from 2007 to 2017.
At the time of the study, Chief of Police Charles Kimble had recently been hired as the top law enforcement officer of the department and he wanted to get a snapshot of where the department needed to focus its efforts.
In the last couple of years, Killeen PD’s clearance rates have been below the national average.
In the most recent Uniform Crime Reporting data from the FBI — 2019 — the nationwide average for clearances of homicides was around 61%.
At the end of the DOJ report, it proposed “technical assistance for KPD aimed at improving homicide clearance rates through the implementation of best practices.”
In July 2020, Kimble told the Herald that it had made quick progress on some recommendations from the DOJ, including hiring a crime analyst to support the department’s data-driven approach and increasing its presence at community crime forums and other events.
Gearhart said Wednesday that many of the policies to address the recommendations are still in place within the department.
“They include enhancement of crime analysis and intelligence capabilities, evidence-based approaches, hot spot policing, data sharing, CPTED, increased training for officers, nuisance abatement and collaborative prevention approaches with other LE agencies and community partners,” Gearhart said. “Our multi-pronged strategy has had a positive effect as indicated by the downward trend for violent crime in our identified hotspots.”
The city is on track for a significantly lower number of reported violent crimes in 2021. As of Sept. 30, year-to-date totals were 709. In 2019, the total was 2,847 for the entire year, while in 2020, it rose to 3,147 violent crimes.
The following criminal homicides took place in 2021:
- Jan. 30 — Asher Levi Kitchens, 34, was fatally shot in the 600 block of Murphy Street. Syrknoreon Dewuntrel Pilgram, 30, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Feb. 23 — Tiffany Shaquina Shepard, 34, was fatally shot in the 3900 block of Tatonka Drive. Archie Andrew Mitchell, 40, was also found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds in what appeared to be a homicide-suicide.
- May 2 — Michael Dequan Sanders, 28, was fatally shot in the 300 block of South Second Street. This shooting is still under investigation, and no arrests have been announced.
- May 31 — A 16-year-old juvenile was fatally shot in the 2200 block of Dickens Drive. Police said an individual was sent to the juvenile probation office.
- May 31 — Hudson Tai, 67, was found dead in the 600 block of Adams Avenue.
- June 7 — Anthony House, 38, was fatally shot in the 300 block of South 42nd Street. An individual had been detained but later released.
- June 11 — Darryl Glen Williams, 60, was found dead in a grassy area in the 200 block of Avenue B.
- July 31 — Deon Dewayne Elliot, 36, was fatally shot in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street. One person was charged with deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor. Another person had been detained but later released.
- Aug. 1 — Kentaro Cooper, 25, was fatally shot in the 3900 block of Trimmier Road.
- Sept. 5 — Braylon Tyrese Hines, 21, was fatally shot in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Sept. 6 — Cullen Gerard Sinclair Jr., 18, was fatally shot in the 4500 block of Westcliff Road.
- Sept. 7 — Alondra Santiago, 19, was fatally shot in the 1800 block of Stardust Drive.
- Sept. 16 — Sgt. Francine Martinez died from wounds she sustained after being shot on Sept. 4 in the 100 block of West Elms Road. Nakealon Keunte Mosley was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with aggravated assault family member with a deadly weapon.
- Oct. 18 — Darian Nelson Barlow died after being shot on Oct. 16 in the 300 block of South Second Street
- Oct. 31 — Jhirmack Wartell Brown, 39, was fatally shot in the 1200 block of Middleton Street. Perry Tyshawn Davis, 43, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. No other information is available.
- Nov. 9 — James Matthew Moten, 47, was fatally stabbed in the 400 block of Sladecek Drive. The suspect, Javeon Rondre Moten, 18, died at a Temple hospital of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
- Nov. 15 — Dominic Nicholson, 18, was fatally shot in the 600 block of Hallmark Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.