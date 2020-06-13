PEARL — When Pearl native Linda Ray talks about the small Coryell County community where she grew up and now plans to spend the rest of her life, she makes it sound like a country paradise.
“When you come out to Pearl, you’re in heaven,” Ray said last week. “It’s secure; it’s safe. People at our church, their grandkids come and stay for a week. They come here and they go fishing, they walk, ride horses. If you come here, it’s a very peaceful and safe place.”
Now 73, Ray was born in this community just west of Gatesville after her family and others were forced off their land by the U.S. government to make way for a new U.S. Army installation then known as Camp Hood during World Wary II.
“A lot of people in Pearl came from Fort Hood,” she said. “They said it was a few families, but it was a lot more than a few.”
According to the Texas State Historical Association, the Pearl community was once known as “Wayback,” when an application to establish a post office included the name “Swayback,” in honor of nearby Swayback Mountain, but a clerical error deleted the first letter. That was in 1884, and six years later, it was renamed after Pearl Davenport, the son of a local store operator.
Several churches were organized back then, including the Methodist church in 1854, the Church of Christ in 1878, the Baptist church in 1889, the United Baptist Church of Jesus Christ in 1896, and the Nazarene church in the early 1900s.
Until the mid-1920s, all of the churches had 10-day summer revivals, which became the main social events of the year.
Today, Pearl’s churches are still a focal point for its 400 or so residents, along with the Community Center, which used to be the local school building, before Pearl consolidated with the nearby Evant school district.
Ray finished fifth grade in Pearl, and moving to a new school was strange but exciting. She remembers it not being so much fun for her older sister, who was in high school: “They consolidated in ’56. It was like the end of the world for her.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country and the world, Pearl was home to a longstanding monthly Bluegrass Jam and Stage Show that often filled the seats at the community center, and helped raise money for several area charities and “to pay the bills” that keep the center open.
“We’re going on 12 years now, and attendance has really gone down a lot. We’re down about 75% in our sales. If we lose this community center … this is our hub. Everything revolves around this place. Everybody from our churches works at the community center. My mother worked at the community center — the ladies quilted here. You have reunions here, birthdays, funerals, all sorts of things.”
While the popular Saturday afternoon bluegrass concerts have been silenced for a while — Ray thinks they could possibly resume in August or September — board members are continuing to try and fill their coffers with a first Saturday of the month sale at the community center bookstore, which contains not only 6,000 books but a variety of other donated merchandise, a plant sale, and Junk in the Trunk, with goods sold out of automobile trunks and trailers in the community center parking lot.
The next fundraiser is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 4.
“Ours is take what you want, and pay what you want,” Ray said. “Somebody may take a TV and give you a dime — I don’t care. Because some other guy will come in and give you a hundred-dollar bill and say, ‘Have a nice day.’
“I’ve sold everything but a used commode — and I think I could sell one of those, too.”
Another big event in Pearl affected by the pandemic is summer vacation bible school. This year, VBS was postponed from its usual second week of June to July 27-29. With 430 children attending last year, the program is an important way of promoting area churches.
“Our concern is what will happen with our little churches in a few years. If you don’t pull in kids, who’s going to run your church? There’s not going to be a church.
“A lot of our kids come because of the food. We cook all day, and they can eat all they want. A lot of them will ask can they take food home. This year, because of COVID, it’s going to be all outdoors, and we’re going to monitor temperatures and stuff like that to keep everyone safe.”
Ray and her friends work tirelessly to clean and maintain the center, cook meals in the kitchen for various events, keep the bookstore stocked and organized, and make sure Pearl always stays on the map.
“Why do I do this? I Just love it,” Ray said. “And I think it’s to honor my parents, and the people who worked so hard here. They did a lot to keep this going, and somebody has got to take it over. I try to train people – who’s going to be next? Who’s going to do this when we’re gone?
“I think the future of Pearl is really going to depend on what happens with this (community center), and with the churches. I’m very positive about our church, because we have a lot of young families. They’re keeping the church going, so I have a lot of hope for them.”
