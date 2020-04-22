AdventHealth Central Texas Foundation — the fundraising arm for the Killeen hospital — is seeking face shields to protect hospital staff.
AdventHealth no longer seeking personal protection equipment like masks, gowns, gloves, said Anthony Mino, the foundation’s director.
Central Texans were very generous after the foundation asked for donations in late March, Mino said. That’s why the foundation only needs one particular piece of equipment.
“What we’re looking for now is ... for the face shields that go over the masks that kind of protect them and help them last longer,” Mino said.
Anyone with face shields or the parts for face shields is being asked contact Mino so he can arrange to pick it up. He can be reached by calling 254-535-1794 or by emailing anthony.mino@adventhealth.com.
Mino said that he has had to turn down some donations because they didn’t fit the hospital’s needs. But he has directed those people to area nursing homes and senior centers who might also have a need. He encourages area residents with masks, gowns and gloves they would like to donate to contact local entities that could use such items.
Meanwhile, the items that have been collected are being stockpiled for use if needed.
“The stuff we have received from the community we are putting in reserve, so we will use that if we need to,” he said.
Mino, who previously served as the head of the Armed Forces YMCA in Harker Heights, is still getting used to his position at AdventHealth Foundation.
“I’ve been on the job for 30 days,” Mino said. He expected to be knee-deep in fundraising efforts, but has had to change focus to meet the needs of the community and the hospital.
“When I came here, it had just started,” Mino said of the pandemic. “When you see tremendous work that this staff is doing here...the doctors, the nurses, the admin staff...and how hard they’re working to keep everybody safe...it’s amazing.”
But Mino praises the support of the Central Texas community as well.
“From people giving us supplies, to people donating food and taking care of the workers has been tremendous. (It’s) the stuff I’ve seen for 20 years with this community (when) it comes together in a crisis,” Mino said.
The foundation has added more ways for the community to help through a new online hub. The website offers three options: a donation to an emergency relief fund that is 100% tax deductible; donations of food, care packages, or other items directly to AdventHealth employees or teams; and, a way to leave supportive notes for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare team members.
More information is available online at http://www.adventhealth.com/COVID19Relief.
