After a week of below-freezing temperatures, power outages and water shortages caused by Winter Storm Uri, many Central Texans faced a rude awakening when they received their latest electric bill.
Elizabeth Dietz, of Killeen, said her latest bill from Houston-based Griddy Electric is price gouging, plain and simple.
“I use Griddy and they have charged up to $9 per kilowatt-hour for one day,” Dietz wrote. “I was charged $1,200 for 157 kilowatt-hours and $1,300 for 146 kilowatt-hours used.”
Dietz said the electric bill made an already tough winter storm situation worse.
“I turned my furnace off to limit the amount of power used,” she said. “I have a newborn, too. Within four days (of the winter storm) they tried to charge me $3,000 and it kept rising.”
At $9 a kilowatt-hour, the average U.S. home would have a monthly electric bill of about $8,000.
Griddy Electric sells customers wholesale electricity rates, which differs from fixed-rate electricity plans that lock in rates regardless of market demand.
A Chambers County resident filed a class-action lawsuit Monday against Griddy, according to The Texas Tribune, accusing the provider of price gouging customers during last week’s freeze after the woman received a $9,300 bill from the company. Read the full story here: https://bit.ly/3aSbK3c.
The outrageous electricity bills are causing some residents and state leaders to question the lack of regulations in the Lone Star State.
There’s an influx of new support for guardrails on Texas’ deregulated electric market to prevent astronomical energy bills, like ones Dietz received, from occurring.
“In a lot of respects, we’re victims of our own attempt to let free market forces work,” said Republican state Rep. Drew Darby, who sits on the House Energy Resources Committee that is digging into the outages.
At least six board members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the state’s power grid, resigned this week ahead of likely calls for their ouster at this weeks hearings on the matter in Austin.
Just weeks before the outages, Gov. Greg Abbott had ordered state agencies to look for ways to sue the Biden administration over energy regulations that he said would hamper the state’s biggest industry.
Now Abbott wants to force power plants to winterize after nearly half of the state’s generation capacity was knocked offline by subfreezing temperatures.
Watch video of Thursday’s hearings at the Texas Capitol about last week’s winter storm here: https://bit.ly/2NxMvKY, via The Texas Tribune.
The Associated Press also contributed to this report.
