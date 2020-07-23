A warrant issued in April has a Killeen man facing fraud charges.
Eric Igalsbe, 24, is facing a charge of fraud use/possession of identifying information of items, according to an arrest affidavit. On April 22, officers were dispatched to the Verabank branch at 2201 East Stan Schulueter Loop in Killeen, where an employee reported a forgery in progress by a subject in a gray vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as James Keene, and the passengers as Eric Ingalsbe and Marie Mallison. Keene showed he had alerts for gun-on-person and drug user, as well as an active warrant probation violation out of South Carolina, which was not extraditable. Keene told officers he was there to cash a check but could not say which business for which he worked.
An investigation led to all three occupants being placed under arrest for charges related to forgery or stolen checks, and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of other checks, fake money, suspected narcotics, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, according to the affidavit. Ingalsbe’s bond was set at $50,000.
In separate arraignment case this week, Jocelyn La’Quie Sedwick, 35, is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance/less than 1 gram, following her arrest Tuesday.
At approximately 10:20 p.m. Killen Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on a green Nissan Altima, having just noticed a smell of marijuana from the vehicle at a stoplight, according to an affidavit. Sedwick was the driver and two passengers were in the vehicle. All three were removed from the vehicle and searched for weapons, police said.
One officer thought Sedwick dropped something as she got out of the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle yielded no contraband, a small baggie was found near the driver’s side door. This bag contained a white powdery substance which a field-test reliably determined to be cocaine.
Sedwick’s bail was set at $20,000.
