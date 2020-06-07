With travel plans on hold and temperatures rising, many businesses experience a growing demand for backyard pools.
While summer months are always peak season, the pool business has been busier than ever.
“This season has been like no other,” said Tommy Thomson, owner of CHIMNEY PRO & Swimming Pools in Killeen.
Thomson’s company focusses on the installation of above-ground pools. Depending on the scope of the project, it usually takes 5-10 days from picking a pool to be able to jump in its cool water.
This season, however, looks different.
“Distribution centers have run out of swimming pools,” Thompson said. “Their normal yearly stock supply was wiped out before June and now it’s taking longer to get the product shipped to us.”
While Thomson is busy installing the pools he has already sold, his company is currently booked until August.
“I’ve had people call me that have been referred or have seen our website and I tell them I can’t get to them,” he said. “But they’re willing to wait for us which is great.”
One of the reasons Thomson’s phone keeps ringing is the fact that it gets increasingly harder to buy backyard pools in local stores.
“(I am) getting so many phone calls because Academy and Walmart and Target — they are out of those cheaper weekend pools,” he said. “Pools are getting harder for us to access.”
While a personal pool is the dream of many, a backyard oasis doesn’t come cheap. Depending on the individual pool and additional work, customers can expect installation prices between $8,000 and $30,000 at CHIMNEY PRO & Swimming Pools.
“We have to follow all the rules and the codes and we have to provide warranty for our labor,” Thomson said.
Prices for in-ground pools are even higher.
Dean Park, owner of Texas Cool Pools, 112 N. 4th St., in Killeen, offers his customers in-ground as well as above-ground pools. His prices for in-ground pools start around $30,000.
“We are pretty busy during the summer to begin with but we have never seen an onslaught like what we have right now,” Park said.
While Park receives many calls and a high number of requests via his website, most people are asking for smaller and more affordable options.
“They’re looking for a $500 pool and that’s not our business so they are generally all shocked and surprised when they find out they have to spend a minimum of $6,000 to get a pool,” he said.
Although most calls are regarding smaller splash pools, Park’s schedule is booked until the middle of August.
He recommended customers to do their research if they do decide to get a permanent pool for their property.
“People that are calling don’t know much about pools and so they’re easily swayed to get a pool and equipment that is not sufficient,” he said.
The costs for pools don’t stop after the initial purchase and installation. According to Park, the annual maintenance costs vary between $500 and $1,500.
Since pools are considered a property asset, tax increases are also possible.
“One thing that you could do though is … if you’re filling up a pool, you want to call the city ahead of time so they know that they don’t need to be charging you for wastewater,” Park said.
With their summer vacation on hold, Killeen-resident Alicia Fink originally planned on installing a permanent pool in the backyard. Due to longer wait times, she decided to purchase a splash pool for her three daughters.
“They like it because it’s a fun thing to do in the summer and they can go in the pool whenever they want,” Fink said.
