FORT HOOD — Over a hundred customers were lined up at the Clear Creek Main Exchange on Friday for the opening of a new Bath & Body Works store inside the post exchange.
“The turnout is wonderful today,” Robert Woods, the PX manager, said. “We’ve had about hundred people come out and everyone is happy and in good spirits.”
Bath & Body Works employees also handed out some goodie bags to customers in line. The goodie bag included a red glitter bag with a bottle of lotion, and chocolate cookies were also passed out.
The cutting of the ribbon happened around 9 a.m. with Woods holding the scissors and was standing alongside Fort Hood garrison commander Col. Chad R. Foster and garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew E. Ladd.
After the ribbon was cut, customers briskly walked into the store to begin doing some Christmas shopping and some personal shopping as well.
“Bath & Body Works is a great brand and we want to bring the assortment that is available out to Fort Hood for the soldiers. This Bath & Body Works is actually the largest in the AAFES by square footage,” said Christopher Haefner, the general manager of Army and Air Force Exchange Service.
