HARKER HEIGHTS — After being under construction for a while, the Harker Heights location of Black Rifle Coffee Company is now open.
The coffee shop, 325 Farm-to-Market Road 2410, opened its doors on Tuesday, and has been serving out hot cups of patriotic coffee.
Business hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday to Thursday, and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Aside from coffees, bagels, and sandwiches; the coffee shop is also selling pre-packaged coffee of its signature blends, T-shirts, some camping supplies and other beverages.
A spokesperson with Black Rifle Coffee Company said is bringing its stores to the Killeen-area “because it’s our mission to serve the service community. Since World War II, Fort Hood has been home to some of the Army’s most effective forces. ... Our goal in Killeen is to do what we do best: make great coffee and serve the active duty, veteran, and first responder communities.”
Another Black Rifle Coffee store recently opened in Temple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.