Veterans2Employment is hosting a block party at 401 N. Eighth St. in Killeen from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
There will be entertainment, music and food trucks as well as a raffle. First prize is a $500 gift card to H-E-B and second prize is a $100 gift card to Target.
Organizers are selling tickets in-person, and you don’t need to be present to win. The event is open to the public.
Killeen Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez is scheduled to speak about building more community partnerships for downtown.
