Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg opened a field office in Killeen ahead of the March 3 primaries.
Located at 1900 East Elms Road, the office is open to those who want to support Bloomberg or get answers from the office’s two fulltime staffers on the candidate. It officially opened on Feb. 27, according to Bloomberg staffers.
“We want to show visibility of Bloomberg to Texas particularly in Bell County,” said staffer Chris Gonzalez, who shares the office with staffer Madelyn Kasprzak.
According to Bloomberg’s state communications director, Elizabeth Lewis, Bloomberg’s campaign has 19 field offices supported by 180 staffers throughout Texas. The Killeen office is the only one in Bell County, Lewis said.
The Lone Star State has 262 delegates, according to the Texas Tribune. Texas delegates will be awarded proportionally. A candidate must win at least 15% of the vote in a Senate district to win district delegates, according to the Texas Democratic Party.
The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Tomorrow, the office will be open at 7 a.m. until the polls close.
Lewis said the field offices are expected to be in operation through the Nov. 3 general election regardless if Bloomberg receives the nomination or not as he will “support the Democratic candidate.”
