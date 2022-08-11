A boil water notice was issued on Aug. 7 for Killeen properties from 1602 to 1612 on 22 Street and 901-1104 on Nolan Avenue. The boil water notice has been lifted as of Thursday.
Due to a water main break on Aug. 7, the boil water notice was issued for these properties. On Aug. 8, water samples were taken and results showed no contamination had been found.
