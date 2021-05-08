The boil-water notice issued to residents at 3200 North W.S. Young Drive and 2102 to 2110 Westcliff Road has been lifted, according to a release from the city of Killeen.
Water quality tests have been completed and the water is safe to drink and use without boiling. the city reported early Saturday afternoon.
Repairs have been completed on a water main that broke on Tuesday, which initiated the boil notice.
