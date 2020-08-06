Killeen city officials announced a boil-water notice and removed another one on Wednesday night.
The boil-water notice for properties located at 800 to 910 McLintock Cove that was announced Monday has been lifted by the city.
Another boil-water notice was issued Wednesday night that included properties in three different locations in Killeen, according to a news release.
The properties include:
1102 to 1104 Ridgeway Drive
1101 to 1221 Alta Vista Drive
1116 to 1232 and 1700 to 1719 Chippendale Drive
“Contractors working in the area damaged a water line causing an interruption in water service. Repairs are being made. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption,” the news release said.
