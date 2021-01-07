Fire

Although there was no visible damage from the street, a fire occurred Thursday morning at 505 Dimple St. in Killeen, the Killeen Fire Department said.

 Rod Ford | Herald

The Killeen Fire Department responded to a fatal fire at a mobile home park in northwest Killeen early Thursday.

KFD Capt. Ethan Gingerich said the call for the fire came in just before 6 a.m., at 505 Dimple St. in the Oak Springs mobile home park, near South Forth Hood Street. One person was killed in the blaze and a man was transported to AdventHealth with lacerations and smoke injuries. The name nor gender of the person who died has been released.

Gingerich said the scene was cleared by 3 p.m.

“It’s under investigation at this point,” he said, adding that an adjacent trailer was also damaged but was not occupied.

