Killeen police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old from earlier this week as murder, police announced Friday.
Police also released the name of the juvenile. He was identified as Jervontrae Robinson.
Robinson died at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood Monday after being shot at his residence in the 5000 block of Williamette Lane, police said.
Police said Friday that Robinson suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.
The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available, KPD said.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information to contact 254-501-8800.
This was one of two fatal shootings Monday. There are now a total of 23 homicides in the city of Killeen in 2020. Not all are labeled as criminal, however.
