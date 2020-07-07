An 18-wheeler wreck caused a traffic jam in the westbound lanes of Interstate 14 near Belton on Tuesday morning.
The truck and trailer were seen on their sides near the George Wilson Road exit of I-14 shortly before 8 a.m.
Crews were working to clear the scene.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were on scene. A spokesman for DPS in Bell County said he did not immediately have information on the accident.
On its Facebook page, the Belton Police Department said police were "working a semi accident with a diesel spill," and one lane of the highway and the service road were shut down. They have since been reopened.
