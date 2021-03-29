The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent an 18-year-old man to the hospital Monday.
Around 12:55 p.m. Monday, police were sent to the 1600 block of Becker Lane in reference to a shooting victim, according to Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for KPD.
Upon the officers’ arrival, they found the 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time, police said.
