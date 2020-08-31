The mother of a Fort Hood soldier who died in South Korea in a military vehicle rollover crash said some of the soldier’s leaders are being removed from the Army over the incident.
On Nov. 6, 2019, Spc. Nicholas C. Panipinto, 20, of Bradenton, Florida, died from injuries sustained in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle rollover at Camp Humphreys in South Korea. He had been deployed to South Korea with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
His mother, Kimberly Weaver, of Bradenton, Florida, said that from information she has received from the Army, the unit’s Army Regulation 15-6 investigation report, a string of mistakes led to her son’s death.
The 1st Cavalry Division has moved to oust the company commander, the platoon leader and the Bradley commander from the Army, according to a slide provided to Weaver when she met with the combat team commander Col. Kevin Capra on Aug. 23, the Stars & Stripes reported on Saturday.
The three “received letters of reprimand and were initiated for involuntary separation,” the slide said. “In addition, the Bradley commander received non-judicial punishment and was reduced in rank.”
All 37 companies in the 3rd Brigade Combat Team were ordered to reassess their driver’s training programs, to brief battalion commanders on the status of those programs and to ensure the programs are enforced to Army standards, the Stars & Stripes reported.
(1) comment
Leadership flows from the top down. In my experience (21 years Army) the senior command in such instances continues unscathed while those in lower positions are scapegoated and bear the brunt of any negative consequences.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.