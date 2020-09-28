Update, 5:14 p.m.: KISD issued this statement: "Killeen ISD has received the all-clear from Killeen Police to release students at Haynes Elementary School and Smith Middle School. We will begin releasing students and running buses at this time. Buses will run later than normal, and other routes may be impacted. We have continued to communicate with parents during this time."
Update, 5:08 p.m.: The person KPD was in a standoff with is in now in custody. At least one shot was fired. No injuries were reported. Police are in clearing the area and in the process of lifting the shelter in place order.
Update, 4:28 p.m.: Killeen Independent School District released the following statement: "Both Smith Middle School and Haynes Elementary school are on lockdown due to an unrelated event happening in the area involving Killeen Police. All students are safe and have been brought inside the building. The district is working with Killeen Police to ensure the area is safe before releasing students. Parents will be alerted when we dismiss students and buses will run their routes at that time. This may cause some buses to run late this afternoon for some students. The safety and health of our students, staff, and KISD community remain our top priority."
Killeen police are asking people to shelter in place and two schools have been locked down after police received "a major call" near Legacy Lane in west Killeen this afternoon.
Police "have closed off the following streets; Traditions Lane at Founders Trail, Inspiration Drive at Founders Trail, Traditions Lane at Gary Purser Blvd and Inspiration Drive at Gary Purser Blvd.," according to a Facebook post by KPD around 4 p.m. Monday.
Haynes Elementary and Smith Middle schools have been notified and the students have been placed on lockdown, police said.
"Residents that live in the area have been asked to shelter in place," according to the KPD post. "Please avoid the area. We will update this post once we have new updates."
