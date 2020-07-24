A 21-year-old Copperas Cove resident died from a gunshot wound on Thursday, according to a news release from the Copperas Cove Police Department.
Around 11:13 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the intersection of South 7th Street and West Avenue E in reference to shots being fired.
Devonn Dozell Mayhew was found in the roadway showing no signs of life, according to the release.
The incident is still being investigated, and additional details will be distributed as the investigation progresses, police said.
Residents can call Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or a detective with the department at 254-547-8222 ext. 6892.
