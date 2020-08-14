A 22-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle during an accident on Interstate Highway 14 near the Willow Springs Road overpass on Wednesday night.
About 8:39 p.m. that night, Jakob Aton of Science Hill, Kentucky, was in the roadway on I-14 directing traffic around a minor accident when a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz approaching the crash was unable to avoid a collision and hit Aton, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said in a news release on Friday.
Aton was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin.
The incident is still under investigation by DPS.
The death was one of three unrelated fatal vehicle accidents in Killeen on Wednesday night.
A motorcycle accident on Stan Schlueter Loop and a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Chaparral Road and State Highway 195 were the other two accidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.