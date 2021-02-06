A 23-year-old man is currently in the hospital after being shot while inside a residence in Killeen.
Around 9:57 p.m. Friday, Killeen Police were sent to the 3100 block of Clinkenbeard Drive in reference to a call about a shooting victim, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical but stable condition.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the man was inside a residence when someone banged on the front door. As the man was opening the door, gunshots were fired, hitting him. Witnesses immediately called 9-1-1. No other injuries were reported, according to the news release.
The police department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this shooting, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
