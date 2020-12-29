3 arrested in Harker Heights ATM robbery attempt

Two men have been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery of a Harker Heights bank ATM which took place on Dec. 15.
Maurice Allen Harris and Christopher Anthony George, no ages provided, were located by both detectives with the Killeen Police Department and members of the FBI San Antonio Central Texas Violent Crime Task Force, according to a KPD News release on Tuesday.
Both men had active federal arrest warrants issued out of the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Texas, Waco Division.
Another suspect, Howard Lee Jordan, 29, who was placed into custody shortly after the incident was taken to the Harker Heights Police Department, which also took part in the investigation.
On Dec. 15, HHPD officers were dispatched to the BanCorpSouth Bank located at 661 W. Central Texas Expressway in reference to an ATM alarm.
Upon arrival, an officer witnessed an individual in a vehicle allegedly tampering with the ATM, according to the release. Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle, but the occupants refused, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. After several moments, the vehicle came to a stop, and all three occupants of the vehicle exited and evaded on foot.
Harris and George were located at their place of employment and were arrested without incident. Both have been charged, per federal statute, with bank robbery and conspiracy, and are currently being held in the McLennan County Jail, where they remain pending initial appearances in federal court in Waco.
