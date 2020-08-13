At least three people died and several others were injured in three separate crashes in Killeen all on the same night.
The crashes — all unrelated — occurred within several hours of each other on Wednesday night, police said.
Highway 195
The first fatal crash happened about 6:50 p.m. at State Highway 195 and Chaparral Road.
Dade Michael Neujahr, 23, a passenger in one of the vehicles, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace GW Ivey at approximately 7:54 p.m.
The crash involved a white Toyota Corolla, in which Neujahr was a passenger, and a silver Chevrolet Malibu, according to a release from Killeen Police Department.
The preliminary investigation revealed the Malibu was traveling northbound on Highway 195 in the outside lane approaching the intersection, when the Corolla, that was traveling southbound on the highway, turned left at the intersection in an-attempt to cross the northbound lanes onto Chaparral.
The driver of the Corolla failed to yield right of way to the Malibu, causing the Malibu to strike the Corolla’s right passenger side. The impact caused the Corolla to rotate to the northeast corner of the intersection into the grassy area, rolling onto its top and coming to a rest.
The Malibu also traveled to the northeast corner and came to a stop in the grassy area. The three occupants in the Corolla were transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition, as was the driver of the Malibu, in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation by KPD.
Stan Schlueter Loop
In a separate crash, a motorcyclist died after he hit a car around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and Oak Valley Drive, according to Killeen police.
Corey Dean Reed Jr., 28, succumbed to his injuries at Carl R. Darnall Medical Center and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday night, KPD said in a release.
When police arrived to the accident scene, they found Reed lying unresponsive in the road.
The preliminary investigation found a blue Suzuki GSX motorcycle was traveling south on Farm to Market Road 3470 in the inside lane approaching the intersection when a green Honda Civic entered the
intersection attempting to turn left into a private drive. The operator of the motorcycle struck the right front of the Honda, causing him to be ejected, according to the news release.
The KPD traffic unit continues to investigate the crash.
I-14 and Willow Springs
At least one person died in a vehicle accident near the Willow Springs Drive overpass along Interstate 14 in Killeen late Wednesday night, however, state police offered few details on the accident.
Sgt. Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the accident and death in a phone call Thursday afternoon.
Washko would not provide any further details.
Killeen police referred questions to DPS.
