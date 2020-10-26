The three residents who were killed in the triple homicide on Blair Street in north Killeen on Saturday have been identified.
Rodell Emmanuel Wallace, 29, Robin Renee Moses, 30, and Malcolm Jamal Laborn, 26, were all killed during an incident in the 300 block of Blair Street on Saturday, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department.
Around 12:36 p.m., officers were dispatched to the location in reference to a cardiac call. When the officers arrived, they were told by a witness that they were at the residence to check on the welfare of one of the residents. That is when the witness looked through a window of the residence and noticed a person lying on the floor, according to the release.
Officers entered the residence and checked the perimeter of the home. They located two men and one woman deceased from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin arrived on scene and pronounced the victims dead. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas, according to the release.
The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this homicide, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
With the triple homicide, there have now been 28 homicides in Killeen in 2020. That is two homicides less than the most in a single year in Killeen, when there were 30 homicides in 1991.
Of the 30 homicides in that year, 23 happened on the same day during the Luby's Cafeteria mass shooting on Oct. 16, 1991.
George Hennard, 35, of Belton, drove his pickup through the plate-glass window of a Luby’s restaurant on Central Texas Expressway during the lunch-hour rush on National Bosses Day.
Using two semi-automatic pistols, Hennard killed 22 patrons in 12 minutes of mayhem. The 23rd victim died of her injuries days later, marking the worst mass shooting in U.S. history at that time.
In 2019, there were 16 homicides reported in Killeen.
