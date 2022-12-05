The Killeen Police Department confirmed Monday afternoon a 39-year-old woman was killed in a “hit and run” on South Fort Hood Street Sunday.
“On (Sunday), December 4, 2022, at approximately 9:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to a 911 call in reference to a automobile vs pedestrian crash at S. Ft. Hood Road Street and West Lane.” KPD assistant police chief Alex Gearhart said in a news release Monday. “Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a female suffering from serious injuries. Officers started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived.”
Police identified the deceased woman as Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright.
Wright was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 10:43 p.m. Sunday.
“The suspect driver fled the scene in a light-colored pickup prior to the officers’ arrival,” police said. “No arrests have been made at this time.”
KPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
“Detectives are actively investigating this Hit and Run and there is no additional information at this time,” the release said.
KPD’s crime report published Monday shows a “murder” occurred at the intersection of S. Fort Hood Street and West Lane at about 10 p.m. Sunday night.
(1) comment
Murder is, indeed, a crime most foul.
...
...
In KILLeen murder has become commonplace.
...
...
Living, even transiting through KILLeen might be hazardous to one's longevity.
...
...
To the recently departed, may God have mercy on your soul, may you rest in eternal peace. Amen.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.