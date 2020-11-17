Eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 were temporarily shut down Tuesday morning in Nolanville due to a four-vehicle crash, police said.
At least two SUVs were seen damaged on eastbound I-14 near the Paddy Hamilton Road overpass as police and emergency responders worked the scene about 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Three of the four vehicles were towed off scene and one was able to drive off, said Nolanville Police Chief Michael Hatton.
“We got the call around 7:35 a.m. this morning,” he said, adding the highway was reopened about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.
The wreck did cause injuries.
“There are currently three (people) in the hospital with minor injuries,” he said. “More information will become available once the officer on scene gets back with me.”
The wreck occurred in a construction zone.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were also on scene.
