The Killeen City Council was told Tuesday that a grocer with a plan to build a 60,000-square-foot store is in negotiation with a developer to build a grocery store in north Killeen.
Bobby Hoxworth, the current treasurer of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, talked during a presentation from the EDC about a possible new grocery store in north Killeen near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 38th Street.
The EDC recently hosted a visit with a regional grocer that builds 40,000- to 60,000-square-foot stores.
The grocer is currently building a store in the Metroplex area, and if a deal is agreed upon, the same contractor would build the Killeen store. The EDC is comfortable that the store will be approved in the location, according to Hoxworth.
Hoxworth said the developer has owned that property since at least 2014, when he bought it thinking Walmart was going to buy the land and build a store on it which eventually fell through.
John Crutchfield, executive director of the Killeen EDC, provided a little bit more information Monday on the possible project. However, he did not say specifically what the site has previously been used for.
“The project is still in discovery, meaning costs, pricing, terms and conditions are still to be determined. Negotiations have not begun,” Crutchfield said via email. “The site consists of several parcels that were used for different purposes. It has not been an active site for a number of years.”
