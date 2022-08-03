More than 70 weapons — including eight firearms — were found on 29 Killeen Independent School District school campuses last year — more than double the two years’ previous totals.
According to data obtained by the Herald through a public information request, Killeen ISD campuses confiscated 79 weapons during the 2021-22 school year.
Out of the 79 weapons KISD found, eight were firearms and two were knives with blades measuring 5 and a half inches or more.
Four firearms were found at Ellison High School, three at Harker Heights High School and one at Live Oak Ridge Middle School last year.
During the 2020-21 school year, KISD retrieved 30 weapons, data shows, and the year before that, a year heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, KISD found a total of 24 weapons at area schools. Firearm data was not included in the weapons totals for previous years.
Last year, Killeen High School stood out as the campus with the most incidents with 12 weapons found throughout the entire year, district data shows.
KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said the most common weapon found on any campus was a knife but that the district defines a weapon to be anything that can be used to harm another person, including brass knuckles, a pocket knife, BB gun, kitchen knife, razor blade, box cutter or an air soft gun. Firearms and knives with blades over 5.5 inches are classified separately, the district said.
“We take the safety of our students, staff, and community very seriously,” Maya said in an email Wednesday. “Everyone is always encouraged to report a threat or safety infraction to KISD Police, they can easily do this through our online platform, www.KISDisSAFE.com.”
We continue to be vigilant, take a proactive approach, and work with all law enforcement agencies in our community to keep everyone safe.”
During a KISD school safety forum held July 27 at Eastern Hills Middle School, in response to a question about how often the district intends to use metal detectors KISD Superintendent John Craft said the district does not intend to operate them daily.
“It depends,” Craft said. “We might implement metal detectors any day of the week. We monitor social media and we’ve gotten pretty good at being able to kind of detect what’s going on.”
The superintendent said the district’s police department also monitors gang activity “very closely” and metal detectors may be implemented on a class by class basis depending on the tip or threat.
“I don’t want to say there’s this weekly schedule because again it kind of removes the surprise element from the scenario — which I would argue with metal detectors, is really efficient,” he said. “If individuals know they’re going to be walking through a metal detector every day... while it may serve as an initial deterrent there are going to be creative ways to try to get illegal items into the facility if that’s really the intent and the objective.”
According to the district’s Student Code of Conduct handbook, metal detectors are expected to be used once every six weeks during the school year.
“Walk Thru metal detectors shall be set up and used a minimum of once per six weeks,” the 2022-23 handbook states. “The campus administration shall operate the metal detector. Law Enforcement Officials may observe and be prepared to react as required. A table shall be set up to be used for items removed by students.”
The following lists where weapons were found last year:
- Brookhaven Elementary School: 2
- C. E. Ellison High School: 5
- Charles E. Patterson Middle School: 3
- Clifton Park Elementary School: 1
- Eastern Hills Middle School: 1
- Harker Heights High School: 6
- Hay Branch Elementary School: 2
- Ira Cross Elementary School: 1
- Killeen Elementary School: 1
- Killeen High School: 12
- Live Oak Middle School: 2
- Manor Middle School: 2
- Maxdale Elementary School: 1
- Meadows Elementary School: 1
- Nolan Middle School: 3
- Nolanville Elementary School: 2
- Palo Alto Middle School: 3
- Pat Carney Elementary School: 1
- Pathways Academic Campus: 1
- Peebles Elementary School: 1
- Pershing Park Elementary School: 5
- Rancier Middle School: 5
- Richard E. Cavazos Elementary School: 1
- Robert M. Shoemaker High School: 4
- Roy J. Smith Middle School: 2
- Saegert Elementary School: 1
- Timber Ridge Elementary School: 4
- Venable Village Elementary School: 1
(1) comment
The leaders of KISD talk a good game, mutter the RIGHT words, but fail to do what they scream is their first obligation, PROTECT THE INNOCENTS!
Meanwhile, they are compensated more than the sitting US President or the sitting Texas governor.
I congratulate the thieves and conspirators who steal your tax dollars and fail to adequately compensate the true school soldiers, the teachers!!!
Shame on you charlatans, witches, demons...
