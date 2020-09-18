Update, 1:30 p.m.: Killeen police said a 77-year-old man pushing a bicycle died in this morning's accident on I-14.
At 6:54 a.m. the Killeen Police Department responded to an auto pedestrian crash on westbound Interstate 14, near Rosewood Drive, after receiving several 911 calls.
"Officers arrived on scene and found a 77-year-old male fatally injured. Several citizens had stopped to render first aid and pull the male from the roadway," according to a Killeen Police Department news release.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the male deceased at 7:43 a.m. An autopsy has been ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. The name of the deceased individual is being held pending next of kin notification.
"The preliminary investigation revealed that the 77-year-old male was walking westbound, in the center lane of westbound IH 14, pushing a bicycle, when he was struck by multiple vehicles. Several vehicles that struck the male did not stop and the Traffic Unit would like to speak with the operators of those vehicles, or any other witnesses, about the accident. The case remains under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available," according to KPD.
Update, 10 a.m.: Killeen police confirmed "It is a fatal accident." Police said more information would be released later today. As of 10 a.m., investigators were still on the scene.
Killeen police and other first responders are working a fatal bicycle accident on Interstate 14 in Killeen, and at least two lanes on the highway have been shut down.
At about 8 a.m. Friday morning, a purple bicycle was seen upside down near the median in the westbound lanes of I-14 between the Rosewood Drive and Stan Schlueter Loop intersections. A white sheet nearby appeared to cover something nearby, surrounded by multiple emergency vechicles.
Traffic in the westbound lanes was backed up into Harker Heights.
