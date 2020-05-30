A Killeen Police Department K-9 officer died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.
Todd Shoemaker began his career with the police department in January 2006 and he and his K-9 dog Arco began training in 2013, according to the Facebook post.
“Officer Shoemaker’s untimely passing has saddened the entire KPD family. He is going to be missed by all who knew and served with him,“ KPD Chief Charles Kimble said in the Facebook post.
