A third employee with the Killeen Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
The city is following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control for handling the confirmed cases and therefore will not release the number of quarantined employees, their work status, etc., according to the release.
City employees are providing essential services to Killeen, according to the release. The city has implemented procedures and precautions for the safety of the workforce and the public. The city is asking the public to follow federal, state and local guidance to stop the spread of the virus and to protect the health and safety of the community.
Employees with the department are not required but are strongly encouraged to wear masks when in face-to-face contact with another individual, KPD Cmdr. Ronnie Supac told the Herald last week. In Harker Heights, police are required to wear masks when in face-to-face contact with someone.
Additional information on the local impacts of COVID-19 is available at KilleenTexas.gov/COVID19. A COVID-19 hotline is available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 254-616-3209. Both resources are updated regularly as the situation continues to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.