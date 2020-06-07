The call for justice and improved race relations rings strong across Bell County as residents continue to find ways to effect change in their community.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra extended his condolences to the Floyd family mourning the death of George Floyd who died May 25 during an arrest after being accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store.
Former police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Floyd’s death, along with three fellow officers who are charged with aiding and abetting him.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the Floyd family, and I am confident justice will be served,” Segarra said in an email interview Thursday. “I am with those in our community and the nation that are outraged because of what happened at the hands of one that swore an oath to protect citizens.”
Segarra expressed gratitude for members of the community who displayed through peaceful protests their solidarity with the loss of Floyd’s family, and their desire for change to prevent similar future events. He also expressed appreciation for local law enforcement ensuring the safety of residents exercising their rights to protest.
“I think our community and all the great organizations we have here can serve as a model for the rest of the nation in that we can express our rights in a way that brings everyone in, no matter race, culture, background and political beliefs to come together to make changes we need to make to ensure injustice like this does not happen again,” Segarra said.
Being involved in societal change comes in many different forms.
A Kempner resident said she was encouraged by her granddaughter’s valedictory address in which she urged her classmates not to let anyone make them small to fit other’s expectations.
“I would extend that admonition to all of us,” said the student’s grandmother, Linda Couch. “Do not let black lives be made small by allowing the murder of African-American citizens in police or pseudo-police custody.”
Couch expressed her frustration with the growing number of instances of injustice toward minorities.
“I do not understand how this just keeps happening again and again with such damning video evidence,” Couch said. “The very least we can do is speak out.”
Thad Carr, a 25-year retired Army officer, contacted the Herald on Thursday to share his personal experience of how patriotism and wartime experiences can positively shape relationships of people from a variety of ethnic backgrounds.
“When you’re a wartime Soldier, perspective is everything,” Carr said in an email. “You may encounter circumstances you’ve never been exposed to before, and your morality may even be challenged. War has a way of exposing you for who you really are, how strong, how weak or how trained you are.”
But no matter the demographic, Carr said, soldiers unify behind values of brotherhood in arms that always has one another’s back.
“We never leave a fallen buddy behind, doesn’t matter your demographic; we all are a band of brothers and sisters,” Carr said. “America is a Democracy, a country ran by the people. The United States my country who I cried for, bled for, fought for and served honorably 25 years without hesitation.”
Carr said while he attempts to cautiously sift through what he sees and hears during these turbulent times, he carries the dream of his father, who died under tragic circumstances while Carr was a teenager, to live in a healthy society with love and compassion for all.
In a public post on Facebook, a Copperas Cove resident expressed her frustration over compounded years of unjust treatment for minority races.
“Your black friends are drained,” Mahasin Hicks’ post stated.
Protests are a constructive venue to voice concerns and show the severity of an issue, she said in an interview over Facebook Messenger Thursday.
“We need to be heard and take action,” Hicks said. “I agree with peaceful protests — we as a country must show that black lives matter, then truly all lives will matter.”
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble spoke at Sunday’s protest and with the Herald last weekend.
“We value the rights under the Constitution to protest peacefully. I am personally for peaceful protests. There are ways to get your message across peacefully and protest.”
He referenced the times throughout history that protests have helped effect change in society.
Kimble said he also encourages the public to be involved politically and follow up in holding their elected officials accountable for their actions and the things they support.
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King attended Sunday’s Let’s Move protest, and said in an email Thursday afternoon that she believes there must be a change in policies and laws to protect residents from police brutality.
“The continuing unrest across the country is because a repeat cycle of another black man’s death at the hands of an unethical police officer was played out on national television,” Nash-King said. “The death of Mr. George Floyd is unacceptable and my heart goes out to the Floyd family during their time of grief.”
Nash-King said the injustice has inspired people of all ethnicities around the world who are raising their voices against injustice and racism.
“It is deplorable for a corrupt police officer to put his or her knee on a person’s neck until he or she takes their last breath in the name of the law,” Nash-King said. “I believe that an individual under the First Amendment has the right to protest to raise awareness on racism but, I am against anyone destroying someone’s home or business during a protest.”
Rather than inspiring change, Nash-King said, violence, looting and rioting hurts the innocent lower class and middle class residents in America who are depending on jobs at the affected establishments to provide food and shelter for their families during a pandemic.
“The individuals that are looting fail to realize is that they are not hurting the CEOs of America; they are hurting small-business owners and hardworking citizens that have the right to make an honest living,” she said. “That is why, I applauded the citizens and the police officers that were at Sunday’s protest in Killeen because they were not focused on looting but on working collectively to find solutions to put an end to racism, inequality and police brutality.”
Nash-King also referenced the historic suffering of the African-American community and voiced her frustration with the repeat cycle of injustice against minorities.
“Change starts within all of us but, it first starts with leadership,” Nash-King said. “What we are doing as leaders across the nation to address racism and police brutality is not working for people of color. We must come together with tangible solutions to reform the laws that are currently in place and put an end to the senseless deaths of black people.”
Councilman Steve Harris said in an email Thursday afternoon that he was too overcome with sadness and pain to watch the entire video of Floyd’s death.
“What happened to George Floyd was a dark tragedy and a reminder of how wickedly malicious and uncaring the heart of humans can be,” Harris said. “Even though I did not know him, I hurt like he did. People of all races have a valid reason to protest what has happened.”
However, Harris also said, he could not condone any aspect of those engaging in criminal activities and disgracing the memory of George Floyd.
“They are willing to sacrifice the lives of not only themselves but also, the lives of innocent protesters and citizens whose businesses are being destroyed,” Harris said.
He cited news accounts of a 77-year-old African American retired police chief in St. Louis who was killed during the unrest over the weekend.
“He was simply watching over a friend’s pawn shop and was left shot to death in front of the store,” Harris said. “Many of those committing crimes are willing to create martyrs to obtain an agenda that has nothing to do with racial justice.”
Harris said racism is an invisible evil that manifests itself through the free will of people and the choices they make.
“Just as racism is an invisible force, so also is love,” Harris said. “Only the teaching and spreading of love can minimize its existence. Unfortunately, not all people will allow themselves to be capable of any type of love that extends beyond a selfish one for themselves and a few select designees.”
Melissa Sims, a Nolanville resident with a multicultural family, said ongoing constructive conversations are vital to making change happen.
The protests she witnessed and attended over the weekend inspired her to become more involved civically and more socially aware of the challenges that affect those around her.
“The two things that struck me most about it were the emphasis on voting and civic engagement,” Sims said Thursday in an interview conducted over Facebook Messenger. “Over and over again throughout the evening, organizers and leaders of the protests encouraged the crowd to register to vote — and they provided the opportunity too.”
Sims said she was also impressed by the commitment to keep the protest peaceful.
“Even though the frustration was palpable at times, there was never any encouragement to seek solutions through violence,” Sims said. “That was so impressive, particularly as you watch cities across the nation dealing with protests that begin peaceably but end with violence.”
The focus of Sims’ grief for the past several weeks has been focused on the victims from the African-American community, she said, but as the adoptive mother of an African-American child, the pain is also felt at home.
“I have been focused on trying to call attention to the persistent issue of racism in my circles and trying to listen to friends as they grieve and process what is happening,” Sims said.
Raising their adopted 23-month-old African-American daughter Jubilee alongside their biological daughter, 1-year-old Ella, has given the Sims family a unique perspective, Sims said.
“Yesterday, I finally cried for my daughter,” Sims said. “I cried because unless something radically shifts in the hearts and structures of this country, we will have to have different conversations with her than with her sister.”
Sims said she lamented that her daughter might experience rejection and negative assumptions based solely on the color of her skin.
“It is the most horrible thing to think about, but it makes me understand why the black community is so angry,” Sims said. “It is easy to dismiss the pain of another person when their pain isn’t affecting you. But loving someone changes everything.”
LISTEN
Keep the conversation going. What are thoughts, suggestions from our community, for our community? What can police and local officials do? Email news@kdhnews.com with your thoughts. Please include your first and last names, city of residence and age. Put LISTEN in the subject field of the email.
HERE ARE SOME UPCOMING EVENTS:
The Killeen chapter of the NAACP will be hosting a Facebook Live question-and-answer conversation at 6 p.m. today, June 7, on the chapter’s Facebook page.
The name of the event is “Speak Your Truth” and multiple speakers will be participating.
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, the president of the Killeen NAACP, will be the moderator for the discussion. The speakers include Jennifer Hetzel, an advocate for social justice who works for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce; Fred Chavez, a Copperas Cove city councilman; Tamara Mosely, a licensed professional counselor; Tommy Harris Jr., a servant leader and entrepreneur; and Gladys Wilson, a licensed professional counselor.
Questions for the event can be emailed to naacpkilleentx@yahoo.com.
The NAACP hosted a discussion Thursday. Both that session and the Sunday Facebook Live video can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/naacpkbranch6189/.
JUNE 13
A peaceful protest is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. June 13 at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St., in Belton to stand together against racism and injustice in Bell County, according to a Facebook post from Let’s Move Killeen.
The protest is being put on by Illuminate CTX, according to the Facebook post.
Let’s Move Killeen held a peaceful protest in Killeen last Sunday near the intersection of Elms Road and South Fort Hood Street.
