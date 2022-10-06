The man shot and killed on Wednesday at a CEFCO gas station, 926 Indian Trail in Harker Heights, is 39-year-old Allen Lee Jones.
Court records describe Jones’s death as the result of a physical altercation, during which he was allegedly shot by an Odessa man, 31-year-old Roger Sanders, who is accused of fleeing the scene after shooting Jones.
Sanders was arrested within 12 hours of the incident, which Harker Heights police say occurred around 10:47 p.m. He was booked into the Bell County Jail around noon Thursday after a warrant led to his arrest earlier in the day.
Sanders is officially charged with murder and his bond is set to $1 million with the additional condition that he must wear a GPS ankle monitor and cannot enter within 1,000 feet of anywhere Jones’s family attends school, is employed or resides.
According to witnesses at the scene, Sanders was also known as “sandman,” and was positively identified when Harker Heights police showed a driver license photo of Sanders. One reason for Sanders’ quick arrest was that a witness provided Harker Heights police with the man’s license plate number.
In total, Jones suffered wounds to his femurs, chest and head, the affidavit said, and his time of death was 11:48 p.m., about one hour after police were called to the Harker Heights CEFCO station.
Finally, the affidavit claims that surveillance video was reviewed by the Harker Heights Police Department and is consistent with witnesses’ claims.
