In another win for the newspaper and government transparency, the Texas Attorney General’s office ruled the Killeen school district must release additional documents to the Herald.
The Killeen Independent School District sought a decision in early August from the state’s Attorney General regarding the Herald’s July 15 request for withheld exhibits to KISD investigative reports released in response to a now one-year-old request for public information.
In September 2021, the newspaper filed a public information request for all internal audit reports and administrative investigative reports from KISD’s Director of Safety and Investigations Charles “Chuck” Kelley, who has investigated dozens of KISD faculty and employees, from theft cases to toxic leadership.
Over the summer, after multiple state Attorney General decisions, KISD released 73 investigative reports, but selectively withheld more than 300 of the documents’ supporting exhibits, which included recordings, social media posts, and written statements regarding allegations of abuse, theft and inappropriate relationships.
The district claimed the reports’ exhibits were “supporting documents” exempt from disclosure.
The Herald responded to the district’s AG claim in August highlighting the fact that KISD had already selectively released some of the reports’ exhibits including photos of a car purchased by a former police officer and psychedelic mushrooms allegedly sold on a school campus.
The newspaper contends the exhibits are needed to verify whether the district’s investigative summaries are accurate, and are not exempt from disclosure.
In an Oct. 12 decision from the Attorney General’s office received on Monday, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Copeland largely sided with the paper.
Regarding one withheld exhibit related to an investigation into a current employee KISD found guilty of sexual harassment, Copeland said the district’s investigative report did not meet the threshold set in the 1992 Texas appellate case of Morales v. Ellen.
In Morales v. Ellen, Copeland wrote the court held that “the public did not possess a legitimate interest in the identities of the individual witnesses, nor the details of their personal statements beyond what is contained in the documents that have been ordered released.”
“Thus, if there is an adequate summary of an investigation of alleged sexual harassment, the investigation summary must be released under Ellen, along with the statement of the accused, but the identities of the victims and witnesses of the alleged sexual harassment must be redacted, and their detailed statements must be withheld from disclosure,” Copeland’s letter states.
“You have submitted information that pertains to an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment,” she wrote. “This information does not contain an adequate summary of the sexual harassment investigation. Because there is no adequate summary of the investigation, the information at issue must generally be released.”
The AG letter states the district can withhold personal information such as driver’s licenses, phone numbers, addresses, birthdays, Social Security numbers, as well as school video footage for safety reasons, but the remaining documents must be turned over to the newspaper as part of the original September 2021 request.
The Herald asked KISD attorney Mike Harper for an update Monday on when the exhibits would be released but has not heard back as of Tuesday afternoon.
