The attorney for a Killeen woman charged in the death case of Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen is asking a federal judge to impose a gag order in the case.
The case of Guillen has transfixed a local, national and international audience since the young Fort Hood soldier was reported missing earlier this year, her remains found last month in a remote area near Belton.
Guillen’s family and their attorney have held numerous protests and news conferences since Guillen’s disappearance on April 22, which has prompted the gag order request from the Killeen woman who is accused of helping a man cover up the homicide to ask the court to impose a gag order.
A federal grand jury earlier this month indicted Cecily Anne Aguilar, 22, on one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two substantive counts of tampering with evidence. “Aguilar faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count upon conviction,” according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas, on July 14.
Aguilar pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond in the McLennan County Jail.
Aguilar’s attorney, Lewis Berray Gainor, supervisory assistant federal public defender, said in his motion that the gag order should be imposed because the statements made by the family and their attorney, Natalie Khawam, could poison the jury pool and prevent Aguilar from receiving a fair trial.
The 14-page motion was filed on July 27. If granted by a judge, “trial participants, including the parties, witnesses, victim’s family and their attorneys” would be barred from “public communication.”
As of Thursday, no hearings have been set on United States Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Manske’s calendar in Aguilar’s case.
In his motion, Gainor asks the judge to impose a “narrowly tailored” gag order, prohibiting “statements or information intended to influence public opinion regarding the merits of the case but does not include statements regarding the general nature of any allegations or defenses” or information available in the public record.
The motion said that other means of ensuring a fair trial, such as “changes of venue, jury sequestration, voir dire and emphatic jury instructions” were insufficient because of the volume and nature of pretrial coverage.
“Ms. Khawam has repeatedly invoked dehumanizing tropes to condemn Ms. Aguilar as an animal or something less than human,” according to the motion, which includes numerous quotes from media reports, including some in which Khawam refers to Aguilar as “terrorist...murderer...sicko,” “savage,” and “monster...”
Gainor said in his motion that the “media campaign shows no signs of letting up.”
As part of the motion, Gainor includes statements made by “Facebook users who have commented on Ms. Khawam’s suggestion to treat Ms. Aguilar as though she were an Islamic State terrorist.”
“The users are people who could be potential jurors...(including) military personnel or family members of military personnel stationed at Fort Hood,” the motion states.
Aguilar’s attorney said that everyone is guaranteed a right to a fair trial.
“The court has an affirmative constitutional duty to minimize the effects of prejudicial pretrial publicity,” according to the motion. “Intense publicity surrounding a criminal proceeding or ‘trial by newspaper’ poses significant and well-known dangers to a fair trial.”
Guillen’s remains were discovered on June 30 by contractors working along the Leon River near Belton.
The criminal complaint alleges that Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, murdered Guillen on April 22 with a hammer and that Aguilar, his girlfriend, helped him attempt to “dispose of the body.” Robinson died on July 1 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was confronted by Killeen police in north Killeen, officials said.
Aguilar initially lied to police to cover for Robinson, but later helped investigators by letting them record several phone conversations with him, according to court records.
“Robinson never denied anything they did to Vanessa Guillen and her body,” according to the complaint. “Aguilar continued to assist law enforcement with locating Robinson as he was on foot in Killeen” on July 1.
Aguilar allegedly told police several stories during multiple interviews starting on June 19, but police used cellphone records to determine that Aguilar’s location shortly after Guillen disappeared was not at her Killeen residence or at a Belton park, as she had stated.
“Aguilar’s cellular telephone location data was also analyzed and it revealed she and Robinson were near the Leon River together on April 23 and April 26,” according to the court records.
Police used that cellphone data to narrow down an initial search area near the Leon River, where on June 21 they said they located “a burn site with disturbed earth,” the criminal complaint states. “The soil … had an odor of decomposition (but) no remains were located.”
Guillen’s remains were located more than a week later by contractors.
On June 30, multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area and located “scattered human remains that appeared to have been placed into a concrete-like substance and buried,” according to the complaint.
That night, police said that Aguilar confessed that Robinson told her about killing the soldier in an arms room at Fort Hood by hitting her multiple times with a hammer.
