Aguilar hearing delayed again

KCEN - TV is reporting that the hearing for Cecily Aguilar, the woman charged in connection to the death of Fort Hood soldier Spc. Vanessa Guillen, was reset to start on Jan. 5, 2021 at 9 a.m. According to a federal criminal complaint in the case, Aguilar, 22, helped her boyfriend Spc. Aaron Robinson disposed of Guillen’s body after Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer on Fort Hood in April. Updates to follow.

