 Monique Brand | Herald Staff Writer

Police sectioned off a Killeen neighborhood as a bomb squad looked for a possible bomb Thursday afternoon, the Killeen Police Department said.

At approximately 1:01 p.m., detectives with KPD’s Organized Crime Unit served a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 2700 block of Paula Road near Zephyr Road in north Killeen.

Upon entry, they located weapons and a possible improvised explosive device, police said.

After evacuating the neighborhood, police gave the “all clear” at 4:28 p.m. and residents were allowed to return to their homes. The bomb was determined to be dud.

Police said there was no threat to nearby Manor Middle School.

The residence was immediately evacuated along with the surrounding residences. The McLennan County bomb squad was requested to assist along with FBI and ATF.

One person is in custody, and charges are pending, KPD said.

Neighbor Elizabeth Wiliamson was at her home when police arrived to her block.

She told the Herald it was her 18-year-old daughter who warned her by phone about the incident. Williamson said it was then she took her child and grandchild out of the home with her and stayed at her daughter’s house, blocks away, for a few hours.

Williamson said occupants of the house under suspicion moved in just a few months ago.

“We really don’t know much about them,” she said.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

Staff Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

