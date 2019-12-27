The Travis County Sheriff's Office issued a regional Amber alert late Thursday for 4-year-old boy missing in the Austin area.
Marsdan Ellis Harp is described as white with brown hair and eyes. He was wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.
He was abducted from 9611 Dawning Court in Austin at 2 p.m. Dec. 26, according to the sheriff's office.
Officials said to be on the lookout for Celina Harp, a 38-year-old white female driving a dark green 2010 Ford Fusion with Texas license plate LGV-3638.
Officials say to call 9-1-1 if you have info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.