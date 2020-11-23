Another home under construction caught fire last night in the Nolanville area.
Chris Mahlstedt, the Bell County Fire Marshal, said the most recent fire, reported at 7:04 p.m., was on Horatio Street in the Warriors Legacy area.
No cause has been identified and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire, according to Mahlstedt.
This is the seventh home under construction that has caught on fire since August in the Harker Heights-Nolanville area.
The dates and locations of the fires of houses under construction are:
Aug. 17 in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville
Aug. 24 in the 1900 block of High Ridge Trail in Harker Heights
Aug. 31 in the 1300 block of Torino Street in Harker Heights
Oct. 11 near the intersection of Cedar Knob and Torino Street in Harker Heights
Nov. 3 in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville
Nov. 13 in the 2100 block of Mercer Street in Nolanville
Investigators have not released causes in any of the fires, and say they are trying to determine if they were caused by accident, arson or something else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.