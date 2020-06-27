Killeen police are investigating after more remains were found Saturday near the 3400 block of Florence Road, which is close to the same place where the remains of a missing soldier were found last week. However, police don't know yet if the remains found Saturday belong to a human or animal.
"At approximately 1:33 pm, officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Florence Rd in reference to an area check," according to a statement from Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez. "Upon the officers arrival they were advised by witnesses that were in the area that they had located some kind of unidentified remains. Detectives with the Homicide Unit arrived on scene and removed the remains. The remains will be sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas to determine if they are human or animal."
A week earlier, on June 19, the remains of Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales were found in a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road. The Fort Hood soldier had been missing from since August 2019.
